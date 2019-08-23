Police: Woman arrested in Central District arson case

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly setting two fires Friday in the Central District.

Both fires were reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of 12th Avenue.

Seattle Police say the woman grabbed an object from under a fence at a construction site, set it on fire and placed it under a truck. Construction workers put that fire out, officials said in a release.

Shortly after that first fire, the woman is accused of starting another one in the hallway of an apartment building across the street.

Officials say the woman was taken into custody a short distance away from where the fires were started.