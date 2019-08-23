× Man killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, two vehicles sought

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are looking for two vehicles that are believed to have struck and killed a man, in his 50s, late Friday.

Officer Loretta Cool said the incident happened near the intersection of South 90th Street and South Hosmer Street.

Cool said the vehicles police are looking for are described as a white sedan and a white SUV.

It’s unclear if the man struck was walking in a crosswalk.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.