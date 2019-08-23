Joshua Mineer: Wanted high-risk child rapist convicted of preying on young boys

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Joshua Mineer is a convicted child predator who preys on young boys — and he’s in the wind right now.

He’s a Level III sex offender — the worst of the worst — and he’s failing to register in Pierce County.

Mineer was convicted of raping two young boys — ages five and seven — in 1999, when he was 12 years old. Then, when he was 17, he was convicted of 1st degree Child Molestation. His victim was an 11-year-old boy who was locked-up with Mineer in a juvenile detention center at the time.

“The suspect in this case has multiple convictions and unfortunately his victims have been kids, that’s somebody who has predatory stylistics and we want to know where he’s at. He’s had multiple violations and having multiple violations, he knows the system well and he knows he’s supposed to register, so we need to figure out where he’s at and make sure he’s not around other possible victims,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

He’s 34 years old now, 5’9”, weighs 185 pounds and is known to use the fake first name, ‘Joseph.’

Officers say he made minimal progress during sex offender treatment while he was locked up and knows that he is wanted.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App that you can download for free on any smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.