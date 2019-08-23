Jerame Doyle: Help Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force find accused car crook

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY and PUYALLUP —

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for your help to find Jerame Doyle.

He has warrants in Pierce County for Burglary 2nd Degree and in Puyallup for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle and Possession of Vehicle Theft Tools.

Detectives say those charges stem from a pursuit last April in Puyallup, where police say Doyle drove double the speed limit in a stolen truck with no regard for public safety, before clipping an oncoming truck and rolling the vehicle twice. The driver in the truck he hit was hurt and taken to the hospital. Officers say they found 8 ‘jiggler’ keys used to steal vehicles.

Doyle has not shown up to court.

He’s 37 years old.