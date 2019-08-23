Help ID bold business burglar who heisted $120,000 worth of cash and coins

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect who is burglarizing businesses in the middle of the day.

Take a look at the surveillance photos showing the guy police are trying to find. He’s wearing a T-shirt used for construction, but that may be just a disguise. There is one good clue: Look at the photos of the tattoo on the back of his right elbow that says ‘JP,’ or ‘JR.’

This crook has been spotted in the SODO area of Seattle. That’s where he broke into a suite of offices on 1st Ave. last month — stealing $120,000 in cash and gold coins from the locked office of an investment business while the owner, Chris Flugstad, wasn’t there. “A number of individuals said they recognized the same person, did the exact same thing in their building, walked in during business hours, this was like 3pm and casually walked around and stole stuff and then left,” said Flugstad.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He says the guy also stole some very valuable, rare whiskey and he would have gotten away with even more coins if not for another very vigilant business owner in the building who confronted him. "I looked at him and I said to him, ‘Can I help you?’ He looked at me, did not respond. He was carrying two cases. He put them down. He continued to look at me. I stood there. He walked down the steps and continued going east to the corner, across the street to the railroad yard, made a left, went about a block, spoke to a fellow on a bicycle, came back to 1st Ave., crossed 1st Ave. and continued north. During this time, I said to him probably 4 or 5 or 6 times, ‘Stop! I'd like to talk to you. Stop! I'd like to talk to you.’ He ignored that, of course and went about his way."

Since he broke into the offices on July 25th, they have upgraded their security even more and are hoping somebody can help Seattle Police identify him. If you know his name, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com, through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call 1-800-22-TIPS(8477).