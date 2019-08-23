Help find, identify slew of crime ring suspects connected to gym locker thefts

WANTED IN EVERETT —

Everett Police say for the past three months, the 7 suspects above have been entering local fitness centers, gyms and recreation centers to break into lockers and steal financial information which is being used throughout the Puget Sound area. Detectives say several of the locations have been hit multiple times, on the same day.

Everett Police say they have probable cause to arrest the 7 suspects for charges including Identity Theft, Forgery, Possession of Stolen Property and Theft.

There are also several unidentified suspects shown in the photo gallery below who need to be identified.

Police say one of the suspects involved was arrested and told detectives that there are about 30 people in the group committing the locker thefts. He said the group travels all over to break into gym lockers — even to Oregon and California. Detectives say the suspect admitted to committing roughly 30 thefts in the past six months. Within days of his release, police say the suspect was again contacted and arrested — in a gym — for the same crime.

Detectives say surveillance video you can see below shows two of the suspects, Taylor Freeman and Sukjae ‘Eric’ Woo, enter a gym and walk past employees without signing-in. Police say they pretend to log-in, or use a false name. In many cases, the suspects enter wearing one outfit and leave wearing something slightly different. While in the locker room, detectives say the suspects break into lockers to steal wallets, money and even keys. Police say there have been several cases where the victim had their wallet stolen from their vehicle — and in some cases — the vehicle was also stolen. After the gym, detectives say the suspects go to local businesses and purchase gift cards.

Everett Police says it's investigating over 20 reported cases with financial fraud in the thousands of dollars and working with other law enforcement agencies in King and Snohomish Counties.

Everett Police ask anyone with information about the theft ring, the identities of those involved, or know where the group stays -- to call the department's tip line at (425) 257-8450, or send an email tip to tips@everettwa.gov

You can also submit in anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).