Elias Sanchez: Wanted High-Violent Offender busted for meth while turning himself into jail

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Almost unbelievable how High-Violent Offender, Elias Sanchez, got busted for meth: He went to turn himself into the Yakima County Jail to do time on a separate case — and corrections officers say he was so high on meth — that he forgot he had a bunch of it on him that officers found as they were booking him into the jail.

Now, he’s breaking probation in Benton County on that meth bust and wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape. Sanchez also has a warrant in Benton County for skipping court on two misdemeanor charges.

His rap sheet includes convictions for multiple assaults, a domestic violence no contact order violation, criminal impersonation, and obstructing law enforcement.

He’s 29 years old, 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds.

DOC officers say he was last living in Prosser and has ties to Grandview.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).