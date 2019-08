Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cuteness alert! PetSmart is getting ahead of the Halloween game with its new line of costumes made just for -- guinea pigs.

The collection features a wide range of classic Halloween looks from mermaid, to bumblebee, shark and pineapple. You won't have to break the bank to dress up your rodent either. Costumes go for about $6.

PetSmart says if you don't have a guinea pig, you can still get in on the holiday fun. The costumes can fit more small animals.