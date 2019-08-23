× College classes offered at Spanaway Lake High School campus

SPANAWAY, Wash.—It’s becoming even easier for high school students in Pierce County to earn college credits from college professors.

Running Start is a free program offered in our state that allows juniors and seniors to take classes at their local community college. They could even graduate with an Associates of Arts degree at the same time they get their high school diploma.

In the past, students needed to drive or find transportation to the community college. Now, the community college is coming to the students. Starting in the 2019/2020 school year, Pierce College professors will be offering classes at Spanaway Lake High School.

Courses will include everything from English 101 to 100-level math. The classes will meet two days a week during the day, conveniently aligned with the high school’s schedule.

“Many of our students don’t have cars so getting to Pierce College or any other Running Start campus can be a challenge to them,” said Dr. Jennifer Bethman, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools at Bethel School District.

“We know that particularly for low income Running Start students and busy adults, transportation can be a huge deal and barrier to success- both the travel time and the cost. This will make a huge difference to those groups,” said Mark Wark, Vice President for Strategic Advancement at Pierce College.

The courses will also be open to the general public.