Bethel School District to pay for all AP exams for students

SPANAWAY, Wash.—The Bethel School District will pay for Advanced Placement exams for all students beginning in the 2019/2020 school year.

Students could earn college credits if they achieve high enough scores on the AP exams. The school district was previously paying for one test per student. Each test is $94. Now, the district says there will be no cap going forward on how many classes they will pay for.

“We really don’t want finances to be a barrier. Making sure the test is paid for all means all students can do it regardless of the financial situations in the families,” said Dr. Jennifer Bethman, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools for the Bethel School District.

Dr. Bethman said she hopes this move motivates more students to take advantage of the classes.