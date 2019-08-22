Son surprises Yakima woman who has cancer with chance to meet Russell Wilson

SEATTLE – A Seahawks fan is paying it forward after getting a chance to meet her hero, Russell Wilson.

Joy Staley, 74, of Yakima, was diagnosed with a rare cancer near her liver called cholangiocarcinoma.

Staley’s son Shay set up the special surprise on the field at training camp last week.

“He said ‘Mom that’s what you get to do today. You get to meet Russell Wilson,’” said Staley, who jokingly added, “I asked my husband if [Wilson] could be my boyfriend and he said it was okay.”

Tonight on @Q13FOX — A special item checked off a WA woman’s bucket list! Joy Staley LOVES football, but that’s not the only reason why she calls @Seahawks QB Russell Wilson her hero 🙌🏼🏈 I’ll tell you how she’s spreading some joy of her own this football season pic.twitter.com/1HLg9PQBD4 — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) August 23, 2019

It’s been on her bucket list to meet the star quarterback, and now she has checked it off.

She says they both share a passion for supporting positive change in the world and share a desire to give back to children with cancer.

“He’s consistent and determined and he’s got the eye of the tiger without the coldness,” said Staley. “He believes in changing the world one person at a time, and so that’s what I’m trying to do too.”

This football season, you can help Staley spread some joy by donating to her “Bucket of Joy” at the Growler Guy’s craft beer restaurant and bar on Lake City Way.

For every donation, the owner promises a free slice of pizza. The proceeds will benefit Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation.