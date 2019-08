Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Our state's historic tall ships are back in Tacoma.

Vessel tours kicked off Thursday aboard Lady Washington. Dozens of families enjoyed meeting the crew and checking out the ship during today's dock tours.

The ship is open to the public and free with paid admission to Foss Waterway Seaport.

Guests can also embark on sailing adventures while taking in some great South Sound views.