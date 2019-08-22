Former Q13 sports anchor Brent Ringenbach passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Former Q13 Sports Anchor Brent Ringenbach passed away this week.

Brent, or 'Ringer' as he was known to his many friends, was part of the original launch team for 'Q13 Fox News' in 1997. He worked at the station for nearly six years as a sports anchor and reporter for 'Q It Up Sports.'

Brent was a bright light who brought fun, energy and tireless professionalism to every story he covered.

Doctors recently diagnosed him with cancer. According to his brother Darin, Brent passed away peacefully Wednesday night surrounded by loved ones.

His family released the following statement Thursday: