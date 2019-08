× Deadly overnight shooting investigation in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Seattle.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday at North 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 35-year-old man was killed.

Police have not released any other details, but say this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.