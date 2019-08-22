× Deadly crash closing lanes on SB I-5, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person is dead after a crash on I-5 Southbound in Federal Way. This near South 348th Street.

Troopers have closed four lanes of that roadway and traffic is getting around in the HOV lanes right now.

Troopers say the crashed involved two cars, and the driver they believe caused it is now under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

This is now a vehicular homicide case.

The roadway is still wet, and troopers are urging drivers to slow down.

This is a developing story. We will update you when the highway reopens.