Over $1 million worth of cocaine found hidden in banana boxes at Safeway stores

Posted 7:15 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, August 22, 2019

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after employees found more than $1 million worth of cocaine hidden in some produce at Safeway stores across western Washington.

Cocaine found in boxes of bananas shipped to Safeway in Woodinville, Wa. (King Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sgt. Ryan Abbott says employees were opening a box of bananas at the Safeway in Woodinville on Sunday when they found 22 kilos of cocaine in the box. Authorities say that’s worth more than $550,000.

On the same day, workers at a Safeway in Bellingham uncovered 23 kilos of cocaine (more than 50 pounds) as they were unloading banana shipments.

Cocaine was also found in banana shipments at a Federal Way Safeway, but it’s unclear how much.

Abbott said the DEA has been brought in to handle the investigation. Q13 has reached out to the DEA for comment. We will update this story as we get more information.

