Seattle Police make arrest in fatal University District Stabbing

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing that happened in the University District last week.

Capt. Paul McDonagh says officers responded to the incident on Aug. 14 in the 1500 block of NE 43rd Street. During the investigation, officers say they found the body of a 20-year-old man near the 4200 block of University Way NE.

McDonagh said Wednesday the community helped police make an arrest.

“In this case the witnesses that were present on scene and then some of the people that we contacted throughout the investigation, were extremely supportive and because of that support and assistance we were able to give some closure,” said McDonagh “And also bring the subject into custody."

McDonagh says the suspect turned himself into Seattle Police.

He is booked into King County Jail on homicide charges.

Police say the incident started as a “disturbance” between the suspect and victim.