Seahawks rookie draft class hit hard by injuries in camp

Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks runs a pass route against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — None of the Seattle Seahawks’ top three draft picks were on the practice field Wednesday.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf had minor knee surgery and safety Marquise Blair was dealing with back spasms.

The two second-rounders joined first-round selection L.J. Collier on the medical report and added to the long list of ailments that have plagued Seattle’s rookie class during training camp. Collier suffered a significant ankle sprain in the early days of camp.

Coach Pete Carroll believes Metcalf will have a short recovery, though his status for the start of the season is in question.

Along with the injuries to the top three picks, Seattle has yet to see fourth-round pick Phil Haynes (sports hernia) and sixth-rounder Demarcus Christmas (back) on the field due to their injuries.

