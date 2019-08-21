Evening anchor Marni Hughes leaving Q13 News in September

SEATTLE — After eight years as part of the Q13 News team, evening anchor Marni Hughes announced Wednesday that she has made the difficult choice to leave the station.

Marni says the driving force behind her decision is her family.

“Although I love bringing you the news each night, the reality is, I miss a lot at home,” she said. “Telling your stories and being part of this community is one of the great highlights in my career in journalism. It’s been a privilege to sit on this set during the big stories impacting our region.”

Marni’s last day at Q13 News will be Sept. 11. After that, she says she will be taking some time to decompress, spend time with family and get ready to take on her next adventure.