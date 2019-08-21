Gov. Inslee says he’s ending presidential bid

AP sources: Inslee to seek 3rd term as governor

Posted 7:09 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, August 21, 2019

Democratic presidential hopeful Governor of Washington Jay Inslee delivers his opening statement during the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two people close to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have told The Associated Press that he intends to seek a third term as governor.

The news comes after Inslee announced the end of his Democratic presidential campaign on MSNBC on Wednesday night.

The two people close to Inslee said he will announce his reelection intentions in an email to supporters Thursday. They were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly and spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Inslee always kept the option of a third term open, even as Democratic candidates had started lining up ready to get into the race if he didn’t. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine had signaled they would run if Inslee didn’t.

