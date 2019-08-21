× AP sources: Inslee to seek 3rd term as governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two people close to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have told The Associated Press that he intends to seek a third term as governor.

The news comes after Inslee announced the end of his Democratic presidential campaign on MSNBC on Wednesday night.

The two people close to Inslee said he will announce his reelection intentions in an email to supporters Thursday. They were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly and spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Inslee always kept the option of a third term open, even as Democratic candidates had started lining up ready to get into the race if he didn’t. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine had signaled they would run if Inslee didn’t.