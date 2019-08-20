× XFL to reveal Seattle’s team name, logo on Wednesday

SEATTLE — The XFL will reveal the names and logos of all eight teams, including Seattle’s, on Wednesday.

Watch the announcement live at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Q13 FOX.

Earlier this year, the league announced that legendary Seattle Seahawk Jim Zorn will be the head coach and general manager of Seattle’s new XFL team.

The XFL, a professional football league that lasted for one year in 2001, announced the league’s rebirth in December. Seattle will be part of the revamped league, with a team playing at CenturyLink Field.

Billed as a rawer version of football, the original iteration had fewer rules regulating safety, and encouraged hard hits. Though it came into being with a lot of fanfare, the XFL quickly folded after poor television ratings.

The league’s founder, Vince McMahon, is the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, a wrestling entertainment company.

But the league is back. The XFL will have a 10-week regular schedule, 45-man active rosters and two semifinal playoff games. According to a release, the league will prioritize “fast-paced games with fewer play stoppages and simpler rules.” It will also cater to families looking for affordable ticket options.

Games will start the weekend of February 8 in 2020.

The other cities in the league are:

• Dallas – Globe Life Park

• Houston – TDECU Stadium

• Los Angeles – StubHub Center

• New York – MetLife Stadium

• St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center

• Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium

• Washington, DC – Audi Field