Report: Everett woman charged with lying about suspect in 2001 Thomas Wales slaying

SEATTLE — An Everett woman has reportedly been charged with lying about a suspect’s statements in connection with the 2001 slaying of assistant U.S. attorney Thomas Wales.

The Department of Justice said Tuesday that Shawna Reid is charged with lying to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. The Seattle Times reports that the charges are connected to statements a suspect allegedly made to Reid.

Wales was shot and killed in his Seattle home on Oct. 11, 2001. The FBI believes he was killed because of his work as an assistant U.S. attorney investigating fraud.

According to a federal indictment, Reid told investigators in August 2017 that the suspect bragged about a murder, but is accused of denying those claims in other statements to officials and in front of a grand jury in February 2018. Wales is not named in the indictment or in a press release from the Department of Justice announcing the charges, but The Seattle Times reports that the charges are connected to his case.

According to the Seattle Times, Reid’s lawyer said she was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty before being released.

A $1.5 million reward has been offered for information in connection with the Wales case, but no arrests have been made in his death.