More military families say housing conditions at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are unlivable

SEATTLE -- More military families are saying they've had to move out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord after reports came out that mold was making homes unlivable.

A day after Melissa Godoy says she and her family had to leave the base because her complaints of mold were being ignored, eight other military wives came forward repeating the same message.

These military wives say while their husbands fight for our country, they are now fighting for a decent place to live. At least 46 families have moved out of their home on base after finding mold.

Seven out of the eight families who spoke are all living in hotels on base and say it's because they say the conditions in their homes left them with no other choice.

Lincoln Military Housing is the private property management company that runs the housing at JBLM. The company is paying for the temporary accommodations but released a statement saying these families moved out voluntarily, and it wasn’t because of any health or safety issues.

But the families disagree.

“I want Lincoln to know that this is not us, I didn’t choose this," Jessica Asbridge said. "This is them and their negligence that put us in these situations, and they need to answer for it."

They say after moving into on-base housing, many of them have repeatedly had to make doctor visits after constant illness, adding they feel their problems have been ignored.

“As far as remediation, it’s a day late and a dollar short," Chelsea Johnson said. "I don’t think there’s a whole lot they can do but boot, scoot and boogie their way on out.”

A 900 member FaceBook group online has numerous posts telling similar stories about the conditions on base.

Lincoln Military Housing responded by saying they have hired extra staff and third party remediation companies to help handle this situation.