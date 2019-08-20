Indecent exposure suspect sought in Kitsap Co.

Posted 3:08 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, August 20, 2019

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Authorities in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect in recent indecent exposure incidents.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a man has reportedly exposed himself to both adults and children.  The incidents have been reported in stores and public locations.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday released two photos of the suspect at an unspecified store in Silverdale.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-337-4479.  You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

