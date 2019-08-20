Boeing hiring hundreds of temps at Moses Lake location to prep for 737 MAX’s return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Boeing announced Tuesday it would hire several hundred temporary employees as support staff for its troubled 737 MAX fleet.

Workers with airline expertise - such as technicians, mechanics and electricians - are in especially high demand, and the company will even provide meals and housing at its Moses Lake location as it prepares to get the fleet back into the air.

The 737 MAX remains grounded as the aviation giant seeks to remedy the situation after a pair of crashes involving the plane left 346 dead.

A flawed flight control system was determined to be the root of the problem, and engineers are working on updating the software. The FAA and other regulators will have the final say on when the plane is allowed back into the air.

Until then, the planes are being moved back to Seattle and Everett, and the new support staff will keep the fleet airworthy and make any necessary upgrades so planes can immediately be returned to service once regulators clear it for flight.