EVERETT, Wash. -- A group of bikini baristas in Everett are petitioning a federal court to re-hear their case after last month's ruling in favor of the city's worker dress code.

Everett city law requires all drive-thru workers wear at least a tank top and shorts three inches or longer.

The group sued the city saying the law violates their first amendment rights.

The Everett Herald reports, if their petition request is denied, they plan on asking the Supreme Court to hear their case.