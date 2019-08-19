Warm Tuesday, rainy Wednesday for western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There's wet weather in the forecast for western Washington over the next couple of days.

Tuesday will be quite warm with a high near 82. Tuesday night gets cloudy and rain starts to fall at the coast.

Wednesday will be wet, especially for the morning commute. It will not rain all day, but since it hasn’t rained in awhile the roads can be slick due to all the oils collected over the last few weeks.

Nice and warm Tuesday but it'll be Wet Wednesday morning. It will not rain all day Wednesday but plan on a rainy first half to the day. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/wJtLh8TDLv — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) August 19, 2019

Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday morning as well. Wednesday afternoon will be rainy for the mountains but the Metro looks dry for the evening commute.

The high Wednesday will only be near 68 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry with a high near 73 degrees. Friday looks nice with highs near 77. The weekend looks fine with lots of morning clouds.