Police: Number of home burglaries increase during summer months

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Police say this time of year can be busy for thieves looking to make a quick buck by stealing your stuff.

Police say while home burglaries can happen year-round, the summer months can see an increase.

It just happened to a Federal Way family living in the Marine Hill neighborhood. The victims told Q13 News they normally take extra care to make sure windows and doors are locked but burglars may have been able to get inside their home after a visiting family member may have left a window open.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” said Ryan Abbot with the King County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of times, these burglars don’t just strike once, they usually hit multiple homes.”

Abbott says there are multiple ways homeowners can protect themselves.

A security system with surveillance cameras are also a good option, says Abbot, so are motion detection lights.

Also, take time to review how your front yard could potentially and inadvertently give a would-be crook cover.

“Burglars are looking to not be seen, and the easiest way to do that is maybe find a location where there’s a large shrub in the front yard where you can’t be seen from the road and then they’re going to break in,” he said.

Also, check with your local law enforcement officials to ask about neighborhood patrols if you are leaving on vacation.