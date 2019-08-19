Lynnwood woman arrested after trying to lure 4-year-old away from family, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- A judge set bail at $150,000 for a Lynnwood woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old girl away from her family over the weekend.

Police say it happened at the Edmonds Yacht Club Sunday. Officers arrested the woman after finding her in a car not far from the scene.

According to investigators, the girl was playing on the patio and boardwalk when family members and witnesses told officers that the suspect was taking pictures of the girl.

The child told adults that the suspect tried to get her to leave with her.

"The female suspect told the child, ‘Hey, do you want to see my kitty cat?' And there was a supplemental conversation, and the child became so alarmed that witnesses confronted the female,” Sgt. Josh McClure with the Edmonds Police Department explained. “This was the same woman who was seen earlier taking photos of the children."

Police says there were two other people with the suspect, but police are still looking into whether they were involved in any way.