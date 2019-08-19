Lynnwood Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police in Lynnwood are looking for a man who reportedly followed a woman into a wooded area, knocked her unconscious, sexually assaulted her and robbed her.

According to Lynnwood PD, the victim is a 33-year-old woman. She told police that she met the man on a transit bus, where he started a conversation with her. They left the bus together and went to a nearby business to buy clothes.

She said she went into a nearby wooded area in the 17100 block of Highway 99, where the man allegedly pushed her down and knocked her unconscious when she hit her head on a tree. She said he sexually assaulted her, then took her money and left.

The woman walked out of the woods, and a store employee heard her screaming for someone to call 911. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention where she was treated for her injuries and spoke with Lynnwood detectives. She was later released from the hospital.

The suspect is believed to frequent the South Everett to North Lynnwood area along Hwy 99. If you see him please call 911. If you know who this subject is please contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633 and reference Lynnwood Police Case #2019-27078.