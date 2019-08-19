Fiery semi crash closes lanes on SR 512 in Tacoma

Posted 4:29 AM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, August 19, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. -- Crews are on the scene of a fiery semi crash that blocked all lanes on eastbound State Route 512.

It happened at milepost 3.71 near Portland Avenue East.

According to WSDOT, the roadway is fully blocked, even though the fire is out. Police say it'll take a while to clean up.

You can see the damage to the bridge and debris on the road below the highway.

This will take some time to clear and drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route this morning.

This is a developing story, we will update you when the road reopens. 

