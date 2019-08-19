Dump truck crashes into Subway restaurant in Pioneer Square, injuring at least 3 people

SEATTLE — A dump truck crashed into a Subway restaurant on Yesler Way in Pioneer Square, injuring at least three people and forcing the evacuation of the entire building.

Details are scarce, but Seattle Fire says three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center. A fire department spokesman says those three people were critically injured and two others were hurt.

Firefighters say the dump truck rammed through cars on James Street before plowing into the building.

A witness said she saw the dump truck speeding down James Street going at least 40 mph. She said people were screaming, and she watched someone get hit right in front of her office building.

The entire multi-story building that houses the restaurant has been evacuated because of structural damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.