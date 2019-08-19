After more than two years, I-5 – SR 16 Realignment project warps in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, WA - After two plus years of construction, work is finally finished on the I-5 - SR 16 Realignment project.

WSDOT says crews finished the project early Sunday morning ahead of schedule, but in total the project took 29 months to complete.

During that time, drivers had to deal with construction crews, lane closures, and exit ramp closures on I-5.

The goal of the project was to make the road safer and address traffic issues caused by weaving cars near the SR-16 interchange on I-5.

The project created new lanes dedicated to stopping weaving traffic, including permanent changes to Southbound I-5 exit 132A and eastbound SR 16 to westbound and eastbound South 38th Street will be an exit only. There will no longer be a continuous lane that re-connects with southbound I-5 past South 38th Street.

There are also permanent changes to Eastbound SR 16 and South Sprague Avenue drivers heading to southbound I-5 will use a new dedicated ramp to southbound I-5. Drivers headed to the South 38th Street interchange will use their own dedicated ramp.

The changes also create new ramp, including decision point for Sprague Avenue or eastbound SR 16 travelers headed to southbound I-5 or South 38th Street. One ramp will connect directly to travel lanes of southbound I-5. The other ramp will allow travelers to go directly to eastbound or westbound South 38th Street.