A little rain and a weak cold front in the forecast this week

SEATTLE -- There's a little rain in the forecast, but overall the week will be mostly dry.

Monday starts out with a thick marine layer, with some drizzle/mist for the morning commute. Monday afternoon will be dry with some sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday has less clouds so it’ll warm into the 80s. Wednesday has a weak cold front that will bring some rain. It won’t rain all day but plan on showers and a high near 70.

Thursday will be pleasant with a high near 76.

Friday looks mostly sunny and a high near 80.

This next weekend looks O.K. with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

There will be some showers Saturday evening for the foothills. Sunday looks dry with highs in the 70s.