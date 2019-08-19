Meet Sheila and Sheba: #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE- Get ready for a double dose of cuteness! A pair of lovable, little kittens need forever homes. Q-13 is partnering with Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Sheila and Sheba get adopted.

Sheila is grey and Sheba is black, and they are sisters! Both are very young, about 11-weeks-old.

Volunteers at Seattle Area Feline Rescue said the pair has never had a place to call home. They are a little shy, but it won't be long before they warm up to you. According to the volunteers, the kittens will need help socializing, which is why adopting them together will be beneficial for their growth.

Both Sheila and Sheba are in excellent health; they just need a home where they can be happy together.

You can find both of them at the Seattle Area Feline Rescue on Aurora Ave.

More information: https://www.seattleareafelinerescue.org/adopt/adoptable-pets/