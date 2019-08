Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are investigating a shooting Monday in the Central District.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 200 block of 29th Avenue, south of E. Alder Street.

The Seattle Fire Department says a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said on Twitter that the suspect was no longer at the scene of the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.