What to expect when the Seahawks face off against Minnesota Vikings

MINNESOTA -- The Seahawks are playing their second preseason game at US Bank Stadium Sunday in Minnesota.

Pete Carroll and his coaching staff are still shaking out the roster and what’s notable is that 29 of the 90 players didn't play in Week 1. And 16 of those who sat were starters or major contributors.

So, it’s really a chance for rookies and offseason additions to get comfortable and impress the team enough to earn some playing time.

Quarterback Russell Wilson skipped the first game and is unlikely to play again as the team still is deciding its primary backup at signal-caller between Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith, though Lynch impressed in the opener as he led the Seahawks to a 22-14 win over the Broncos, his former team.

At a press conference Friday, Carroll was unwilling to tip his hand at who will or won't play against the Vikings.

“I gave you way too much last time,” he told reporters. “We have to wait and see, let's get to game time.”

Though one of his lieutenants did share a little bit of the offensive side of the football.

“We’ll give them some reps again, depends on a lot of things right now, the first series goes. Second series? We don't know yet,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer explained. “We haven't talked about that yet, but get them out there, play a very familiar opponent, a good opponent, we played them late in the year last year, so they're always a great challenge."

Carroll has repeatedly said throughout camp that anyone who is remotely banged up will not be playing in the preseason.

One key player we know will not play is linebacker Bobby Wagner. He returned to practice on Friday for the first time after having a procedure on his knee, but he was limited in what he can do.

In addition, his running mate at linebacker K.J. Wright was injured in Minnesota last year during the preseason, so it’s unlikely he’ll play either.