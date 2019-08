Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on “The Divide:” Brandi Kruse speaks to both sides of the debate over sanctuary policies. Are they good for public safety, or bad? Also: We listen to viewer feedback and honor our “Heroes of the Week.” Plus: Brandi’s message to Seattle City Council members about a perceived lack of support for SPD officers.

Editor's note: The 19th amendment reached ratification in Tennessee, not Newark, New Jersey.