Bat bites Issaquah ferry worker

ISSAQUAH, Wash. – A Washington State Ferry worker was bitten by a bat Saturday en route to their destination.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on a ship traveling along the Vashon-Fauntleroy-Southworth route. The female worker spotted an object lying on the car decked and picked it up.

It turned out to be a live bat which bit her. The bat was taken to animal control where it’s being tested for any diseases. Meanwhile, the woman was treated for the bite.

There were no sailing delays because of the incident.