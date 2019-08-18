A Horseshoe bat hangs from a net inside an abandoned Israeli army outpost next to the Jordan River in the occupied West Bank, on July 7, 2019. - The former Israeli military outpost on a dusty, yellow marlstone hill in the West Bank has become a man-made bat cave.
Bat bites Issaquah ferry worker
ISSAQUAH, Wash. – A Washington State Ferry worker was bitten by a bat Saturday en route to their destination.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on a ship traveling along the Vashon-Fauntleroy-Southworth route. The female worker spotted an object lying on the car decked and picked it up.
It turned out to be a live bat which bit her. The bat was taken to animal control where it’s being tested for any diseases. Meanwhile, the woman was treated for the bite.
There were no sailing delays because of the incident.