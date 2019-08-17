Puyallup Tribe members leave homes due to violence in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, WA - Puyallup Tribe Members are leaving their homes in East Tacoma after a shooting this week where two young men died.

Late Tuesday, Tacoma Police responded to the 2100 block of East 38th Street for a shooting.

Five people were hit, including several children, and two young men were killed.

Because of this violence, several members of the Puyallup Tribe have temporarily been relocated to hotels, said Michael Thompson, Puyallup Tribe Spokesperson.

The tribe also shut down operations at the administration building on Portland Avenue. The reason was due to suspicious behavior near the buildings.

Thompson says the plan is to re-open the buildings by Monday.