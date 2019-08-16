Zachary Kier: Convicted felon wanted for Marysville hit-and-run that left his passenger on life-support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville Police are asking for the public's help to find 27-year-old Zachary Kier.

He is wanted for Felony Vehicular Assault, Hit and Run, Eluding Police and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Heroin and Meth). Kier is accused of fleeing from police in his sister's Jeep Cherokee in the early morning hours of August 3rd, hitting a Chrysler 300 head on at 60 mph at 11400 block of Quil Ceda Blvd., injuring a couple in their early 70s and putting his own backseat passenger on life support.

Marysville PD Officer Joe Belleme with the Collision Investigations Unit says Kier ran off into the woods after the crash, leaving his girlfriend and friend behind in the car. 35-year-old Dana Krum is now on life-support.

"He's got a sweet mom. I've spent some time with at the hospital, I've been on the phone with her a bunch just trying to see how he's doing. She loves her son. She's helped raise her son's child. She's been really involved in his life and this is just tearing her apart," said Officer Belleme.

Kier's girlfriend was treated at the hospital and left on her own.

The female passenger in the Chrysler 300 spent her 72nd birthday at Harborview Medical Center. Police say she had an elbow replacement, a broken right ankle, broken bones in her left foot and a broken shoulder. Her husband suffered some injuries but not as severe.

"They had just spent the night at the casino having a great time, spending time together," said Officer Belleme.

The two were heading home to Camano Island and had just exited a large roundabout to the north of the Seattle Premium Outlets when their Chrysler was hit head-on.

"It was a violent collision. It pushed that victim's vehicle back about 15 - 20 feet and it almost kicked it 90 degrees sideways," said Officer Belleme.

Police think Kier fled the scene because he is on supervision for Possession of a Controlled Substance and is not allowed to leave King County without permission from his supervising DOC officer. His criminal history includes convictions for Theft, Identity Theft, Forgery, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Vehicle Theft and numerous misdemeanors.

"You can't just drive your vehicle and crash into 71-year-old victims, leaving your passengers behind and exit. I mean, there's some real responsibility here he needs to take. Some people were seriously hurt and he needs to turn himself in and come forward," said Officer Belleme.

Zachary Kier is 5'11", 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. It is anonymous. If you know where Marysville Police can find him, call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit the information at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.