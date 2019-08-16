Tracy Hoggatt: ‘Three strikes’ offender released on clemency now wanted again

SEATTLE — A ‘three strike’ offender released from the Yakima County jail on Tuesday and ordered to take a Greyhound bus to Seattle and then to a transition house in Kelso is wanted now after disappearing.

Officers viewed 59-year-old Tracy Hoggatt boarding the bus in Yakima County and he was told they would be waiting for him in Kelso when it arrived.

It’s believed Hoggatt exited the bus in Seattle during a layover as his name was not on the passenger list when the bus arrived in Kelso. Now, a Department of Corrections warrant has been issued for his arrest and officers are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Hoggatt had been serving a life sentence after convictions for Robbery 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and Theft 2nd Degree. He was released on clemency on July 23, 2018.

According to The Daily News Online, Gov. Jay Inslee commuted Hoggatt’s sentence on Jan 16, 2017, finding that Hoggatt had “taken steps to turn his life around and developed a strong sense of empathy.”

The news article included Hoggatt’s statement to the clemency board.

“I will not let any one of you in the community down,” Hoggatt wrote. “I will demonstrate my ability to be a law-abiding, successful, responsible, trustworthy, and resourceful citizen. The possibilities are endless if we trust in God.”

A little more than three months later, Hoggatt was taken into custody again on October 31, 2018 for violating the terms of his release by consuming alcohol, not living at an approved address and associating with a known criminal/drug user. He remained in custody for 10 months until the Governor and clemency board reviewed the case and released him again on Tuesday.

When Hoggatt didn’t arrive the next morning at the transition house in Kelso, officers reached him by phone and he told them he missed his layover bus in Seattle. Hoggatt claimed he had contacted his fiance’ and she would drive him to Cowlitz County. When he did not report to the Department of Corrections office in Longview as directed by Community Corrections officers by 8 a.m on Wednesday, a warrant for ‘Escape Community Custody’ was issued for his arrest.

Hoggatt has history of eluding law enforcement. In 1995, Hoggatt went to Canada for 6 months to avoid trial in Cowlitz County for a burglary because he was facing life without the possibility of parole. He was arrested when he returned in 1996 and Burglary and Bail Jumping.

Tracy Hoggatt is 6’01’, 205 lbs. He has a previous address in Arlington but officers have not been able to locate him and say he could be anywhere from Snohomish County to Cowlitz County.

If you spot him, call 911. If you can tell officers where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. It is anonymous.