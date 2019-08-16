Lynnwood restaurant temporarily closed after worker contracts Hepatitis A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – A confirmed case of Hepatitis A has shut down a Lynnwood restaurant.

The Snohomish Health District has closed Ashiya Teriyaki until further notice after one of the workers found out they had the virus.

If you at at this restaurant between August 2 and August 15, you could be at risk for developing Hepatitis A.

Health officials urge customers who may have been effected to contact their health care providers for a vaccine or other treatment.

The health district says it is working with the restaurant to make sure it is properly cleaned. It will have to pass an inspection before reopening.

This case does not appear to linked to the previously reported outbreak in Washington state.

According to the health district, Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can vary in severity, with mild cases lasting two weeks or less and more severe cases lasting 4-6 weeks or longer. Some individuals, especially children, may not develop jaundice, and may have an illness so mild that it can go unnoticed. However, even mildly ill people can still be highly infectious.

The early signs and symptoms of hepatitis A are:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea,

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dark urine

Jaundice (yellowing of eyes or skin).

Hepatitis A virus is spread as a result of fecal contamination, and may be spread from person to person through close contact or through food handling. The virus can be spread by contaminated food and beverages.

If you think you got sick after eating in any restaurant, you're urged to contact the Communicable Disease Surveillance line at 425-339-5278.