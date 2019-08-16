Kayleen Gulden: Make sure wanted identity theft suspect isn’t milling around your mailbox

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Kayleen Gulden is wanted in Spokane County after not reporting to jail to be booked like she was ordered to in April.

She’s an identity theft suspect accused of forging and cashing checks that were stolen out of a victim’s mailbox.

She’s 28 years old, 5’4” and weighs 115 pounds.

If you know she’s hiding, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.