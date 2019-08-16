Family, friends remember woman killed in Tukwila crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- More than a hundred people gathered at the Tukwila Community Center Friday to celebrate the life of a young mother killed in a car crash.

Tukwila Police say Amairani Uribe-Beltran died when someone smashed head-on into her car Monday night. Police say witnesses saw the driver of the car cross over into oncoming traffic.

“Never would have I imagined at that moment that my sister was a few minutes away from her end,” said Bryan Uribe-Beltran, Amairani's brother.

Uribe-Beltran, 16, says the last week has been heartbreaking. He says his sister helped raise him.

He says he’s working to stay strong, and seeing the impact his sister had on the community is helping him.

“There is no way I could imagine she helped this many people,” said Uribe-Beltran.

At the Tukwila Community Center, family, friends, community leaders, and even strangers gathered to celebrate Amairani's life.

Her 1-year-old baby Matteo was in the car during the crash. Police say the baby was critically injured.

Her family says Matteo is out of the ICU, and they hope he comes home from the hospital this weekend.

Police say the driver and passenger in the other vehicle had serious injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

The community is rallying behind the Uribe-Beltran family with this GoFundMe.