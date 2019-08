Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Friday starts out with a marine layer but it’ll be sunny by the afternoon and a high near 75.

Saturday and Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and cooler with highs near 72, quite pleasant but not as sunny as of late. The coast and mountains remain cloudy all weekend!

Monday looks pretty cloudy but we start to heat up again later next week.

It appears that we may see some 90s a week from now. Summer is NOT over!