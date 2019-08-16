$1,000 reward offered to help identify, catch ‘Tall Boots Bandit’

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Surveillance video shows a woman walk into the Umpqua Bank on N. Division St. in Spokane on Monday. She robbed the bank and with the kicks she’s strutting in — I’m dubbing her the ‘Tall Boots Bandit.’

She tried hiding her face with her hand when she walked in and out of the bank, but failed as you can see from all the really good looks at her.

She hit at 3pm, in broad daylight and threatened the teller that she had a knife.

Detectives think she’s white, in her 20’s or 30’s, medium height, thin, with sandy to dark brown hair that had blue or purple highlights.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest and the Washington Bankers Association are offering a full $1,000 reward to whoever has the tip that helps lead to her arrest. To claim the cash if you know who she is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).