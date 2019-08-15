Wanted child molester claims his GPS tracking device disappeared while he was ‘blacked out drunk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Department of Corrections Officers in the NW Community Response Unit are asking for your help to find Level 2 sex offender Ryan Lind.

He was convicted of three counts of Child Molestation, second degree. He has a warrant for failure to report into DOC as required by law.

Officers reached him by phone and he claimed that he had gotten "blacked out drunk," woke up and his GPS tracking unit wasn't on his leg anymore.

Lind is known to frequent the Seattle area and work in the restaurant/bar industry. He is 5'07", 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has multiple tattoos including teardrop on his face and 'Gods' on his right knuckles and 'Peed' on his left.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. If you know where to find him, submit an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.