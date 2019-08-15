‘To All The Boys’ sequel to debut in time for Valentine’s Day

(CNN) — It may only be August, but Netflix already has a date for Valentine’s Day — or at least for a couple days before it.

The streaming channel announced Thursday that “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” will premiere February 12.

The film is the highly anticipated sequel to the smash young adult rom-com based on author Jenny Han’s book series. Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean Song Covey, a high schooler who thought she’d written secret letters to various crushes over the years — until they reached their addressed recipients. Noah Centineo plays one of the letter subjects, Peter Kavinsky, and returns to the role for the second film.

New cast members include “Rent: Live’s” Jordan Fisher as fellow former crush John Ambrose McClaren and “13 Reasons Why’s” Ross Butler as Peter’s friend, Trevor Pike.

The first “To All the Boys” released last summer and was written by Sofia Alvarez and directed by Susan Johnson.

Alvarez also wrote the script for the sequel, which is directed by Michael Fimognari.

Netflix confirmed that a third film based on the book series, “To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean,” is currently in production.