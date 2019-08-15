Summer continues with morning clouds, afternoon sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer in the city! Warm days continue.

Thursday morning will have a little fog drifting about but for the most part it will be a sunny and warm day with a high near 79.

Friday will have some morning clouds but the day will pop up into the mid 70s.

Saturday will be cloudy in the morning but sunny in the afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75.

Monday looks cool but most of next week will heat back up and some computer models have us up to 90 later in the week! Summer is NOT over.